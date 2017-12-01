RPGFan
Robert Fenner
Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Our First RPG
Callin' me back to where it all begins
01.12.17 - 3:15 AM

The Retro Crew get about as Retro as possible, as they trade stories of their very first RPG. From Phantasy Star to Fallout 3, the gang spans three decades of formative role-playing memories, and question if their firsts still stack up.

Listen to each of our RPG origin stories with the link below!

Retro Encounter Bonus Round: Our First RPG

Featuring: Robert Fenner, Chris Gebauer, Alana Hagues, Dom Kim, Peter Triezenberg

We'd love to hear about *your* first RPG. Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




