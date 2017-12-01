RPGFan
John Tucker
Steins;Gate 0 Review
I'm supposed to say El Psy Kongroo here, right?
01.12.17 - 7:18 PM

We don't write multiple reviews for a lot of games, but we did for Steins;Gate. And that might have happened because we had two people who really, really loved the game. In fact, both of those reviewers gave it an Editor's Choice award, and in Andrew Barker's review, he gave the game a rare 100 out of 100 for Story.

It's a tough act to follow, but in late 2016, the sequel reached Western shores, and now it's time to see how well Steins;Gate 0 stands up against its predecessor. Today, we've got Rob Rogan's review of this visual novel, and if you're curious to see if it's earned another Editor's Choice for the franchise, all you have to do is click the link below.


