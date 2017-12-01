RPGFan
Sora Champion DLC for World of Final Fantasy Available Now in Japan
Late January for North America.
01.12.17

Japanese players can now download the free "Champion Summon: Sora" DLC for World of Final Fantasy, which adds Kingdom Hearts protagonist Sora as a summonable Champion. This content will be available until March 31st. A North American and European release for Sora is also planned to celebrate the release of Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD Final Chapter Prologue, and is expected to drop on January 24th. Until then, enjoy a brief clip below.

If you're curious as to what we thought of World of Final Fantasy, the dapper Derek Heemsbergen has got you covered with his review. Samer Farag also covered the game's excellent soundtrack.


