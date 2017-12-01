Sora Champion DLC for World of Final Fantasy Available Now in Japan

Late January for North America.

01.12.17 - 10:45 PM

Japanese players can now download the free "Champion Summon: Sora" DLC for, which addsprotagonist Sora as a summonable Champion. This content will be available until March 31st. A North American and European release for Sora is also planned to celebrate the release of, and is expected to drop on January 24th. Until then, enjoy a brief clip below.

