Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Revealed for Nintendo Switch
Coming 2017, in Japan and Europe.
01.13.17 - 5:16 PM

The recent Nintendo Switch presentation was filled to the brim with details and cool new announcements, but one that stood out for us at RPGFan was the unveiling of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 from Monolith Soft. The next entry in this exclusive JRPG series seems to promise a world of immense scale to explore and lose yourself in. Remember, thanks to the magic of the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to take this mammoth RPG on the go. The titling of the game suggests that it will have more in common with the original Xenoblade Chronicles as opposed to 2015's Xenoblade Chronicles X but details are still sparse. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of the action.

Xenoblade 2 Reveal

Get a closer look at some screenshots in our brand new Nintendo Switch gallery. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is planned for release in 2017 in Japan and Europe, but no release window has been provided for North America at this time.


