Peter Triezenberg The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Out March 3rd

Alongside the Nintendo Switch

01.13.17 - 5:18 PM



At long last, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a release date. It will be coming out the same day as the Nintendo Switch console, on March 3rd, for both Switch and Wii U. Below, you can watch the epic new trailer and a brief clip showcasing the game's collector's edition, as well as read a new synopsis from Nintendo. There are also new screenshots in our At long last,has a release date. It will be coming out the same day as the Nintendo Switch console, on March 3rd, for both Switch and Wii U. Below, you can watch the epic new trailer and a brief clip showcasing the game's collector's edition, as well as read a new synopsis from Nintendo. There are also new screenshots in our freshly updated gallery

Prepare for the biggest Legend of Zelda adventure yet, with an open-air style that breaks new boundaries while honoring the origins of the acclaimed series. Explore a world of unprecedented size and discover more than 100 puzzle-filled Shrines of Trials, plus a wide variety of weapons, outfits and gear. Players won't want to stop playing, and they won't have to since Nintendo Switch allows them to continue the adventure anywhere, anytime. Prepare for the biggest Legend of Zelda adventure yet, with an open-air style that breaks new boundaries while honoring the origins of the acclaimed series. Explore a world of unprecedented size and discover more than 100 puzzle-filled Shrines of Trials, plus a wide variety of weapons, outfits and gear. Players won't want to stop playing, and they won't have to since Nintendo Switch allows them to continue the adventure anywhere, anytime. The game is compatible with Zelda 30th Anniversary series amiibo, the Wolf Link amiibo (which will be re-issued as a standalone amiibo on Feb. 3) and the new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series amiibo. In addition to the previously announced Link (Rider), Link (Archer) and Guardian amiibo, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild series amiibo will also include new Zelda and Bokoblin amiibo. The amiibo in this series carry a suggested retail price of $15.99, except for the massive Guardian amiibo, which has a suggested retail price of $19.99. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will provide players with a landmark Nintendo Switch experience on the system's launch day in March, and will be available as a standard edition, Special Edition and Master Edition. The Special Edition includes the game, a Nintendo Switch Sheikah Slate Carrying Case, Sheikah Eye Collectible Coin, Relic of Hyrule: Calamity Ganon Tapestry and Weather-Worn Map, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sound Selection CD for a suggested retail price of $99.99. The Master Edition includes all of those items plus a Master Sword of Resurrection figure, and has a suggested retail price of $129.99.



