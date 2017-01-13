RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
New Shin Megami Tensei Project In Development for Nintendo Switch
Demonic days ahead.
01.13.17 - 5:19 PM

One of the many Japanese titles revealed for Nintendo's Switch console was a brand-new entry in Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei franchise, in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary that was teased recently. This currently untitled project is running on the Unreal engine, promising an unprecedented visual upgrade for the demonic entities of Shin Megami Tensei. Atlus is also reportedly working on a new 3DS title, as well. Give the announcement trailer a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.




