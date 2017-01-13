Peter Triezenberg New Shin Megami Tensei Project In Development for Nintendo Switch

Demonic days ahead.

01.13.17 - 5:19 PM



One of the many Japanese titles revealed for Nintendo's Switch console was a brand-new entry in Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei franchise, in celebration of the series' Shin Megami Tensei. Atlus is also reportedly working on a new 3DS title, as well. Give the announcement trailer a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more information. One of the many Japanese titles revealed for Nintendo's Switch console was a brand-new entry in Atlus'franchise, in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary that was teased recently. This currently untitled project is running on the Unreal engine, promising an unprecedented visual upgrade for the demonic entities of. Atlus is also reportedly working on a new 3DS title, as well. Give the announcement trailer a watch below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



Shin Megami Tensei Next Screenshots









