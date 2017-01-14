RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Valkyria Revolution Antagonist Gets His Very Own Trailer
The man with the golden hand.
01.14.17 - 1:43 AM

Valkyria Revolution comes out next week in Japan, but that hasn't stopped Sega from releasing more information at a trickle. The latest tidbit is about one of the main antagonists, Maxim. The young general was born in imperial territory and became a young soldier after being chosen for officer training by the Emperor Claudius. He confronts Amleth and company, which is problematic for them because an experimental Ragnite implant gives him massive Magic Arts power. Check it out below.

Valkyria Revolution comes out in Japan on January 19th on PS4 and Vita and additionally on Xbox One in the west in Q2.


