RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy IV

Keepin' it classic.

01.14.17 - 3:34 PM

On last week's Sunday Streaming, we took a look back into the past of one important RPG series (, in case you missed it), and this week, we follow it up with another.

This week, we're playing Final Fantasy IV, originally listed in the US as Final Fantasy II because the real numbers II and III hadn't been released in the West at the time. I hate when that happens.

Drop by our Twitch channel Sunday at 1 PM EST to join in the retro fun!

