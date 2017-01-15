RPGFan
Jesse Woo
The Monsters are at Your Disposal in Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional
Fusion ha!
01.15.17

Dragon Quest has no shortage of spinoff titles, but the combination of traditional Dragon Quest charm and monster collection in Dragon Quest Monster has been a big hit in Japan. Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional is a release of the base game Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 with added scenarios and characters.

Some features like the Super Life Fusion are an upgrade to those found in the base game. Before, Super Life Fusion allowed players to create the strongest monsters with a level cap of 120, but this time around there is another mode to unlock called Super Life Fusion Modified. The modified version can enhance traits even further and will, with an added cost, increase special traits. The new game also has additional monsters, including Darck, AsuraZoma, Semergias, Lord Draco, and Baboon Beast. It is anyone's guess what sort of monstrosities will result from their fusion!

There are a couple completely new features as well. The hero can make use of a drone to explore the map and find treasure and other features that are inaccessible by foot or monster-back. The drone can also scare some monsters, who will run away and may drop items for it to pick up.

dragon quest monster joker 3 pro drone dragon quest monster joker 3 pro treasure

Riding around on the backs of monsters is part of the fun of Joker 3, but Professional turns it up to 11 by letting players ride on giant monsters. Riding a giant monster is not only fun, it allows players to instantly kill any shrimpy monsters that get in the way just by riding over them. Further, by finding a special spirit in the field, even normal sized monsters can knock out enemies with a ride attack. Maybe size doesn't matter so much after all.

dragon quest monsters professional 3 dragon quest monsters 3 professional riding

Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional comes out on 3DS in Japan on February 9th.


