Final Fantasy XV In-Game Event Coming End of January
Carnival!
01.15.17 - 12:51 AM

Final Fantasy XV's director has promised to continue updating the game to provide a "lasting" experience. One such experience is the so-called "Moogle Chocobo Carnival," and it will take place on January 24th. The carnival will be similar to seasonal events found MMORPGs, such as Final Fantasy XIV.

There will be two versions of the event, free and premium. The free version comes with the Holiday Pack DLC (also free) and includes the Choco-Mog Tee costume. The premium version comes with the season pass and includes the Festive Ensemble. Both packs are available on the PS4 and XB1 online stores.

final fantasy xv carnival


