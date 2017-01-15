Enjoy The Japanese Launch Trailer for Danganronpa V3

01.15.17 - 11:03 AM

Spike Chunsoft has released a brand-new launch trailer for, which is now available in Japan on the PlayStation 4 and Vita. The game, recently confirmed for a North American release, covers a brand-new cast of characters and tells a new story in the hope/despair-filled world of. Spike Chunsoft asks that players be mindful of spoiling the experience: to accommodate this, the game will limit the PlayStation 4's share functionality from Chapter 2 onwards in order to mitigate the chances of coming across spoilers.

