Enjoy The Japanese Launch Trailer for Danganronpa V3
Puhuhuhu!
01.15.17 - 11:03 AM

Spike Chunsoft has released a brand-new launch trailer for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, which is now available in Japan on the PlayStation 4 and Vita. The game, recently confirmed for a North American release, covers a brand-new cast of characters and tells a new story in the hope/despair-filled world of Danganronpa. Spike Chunsoft asks that players be mindful of spoiling the experience: to accommodate this, the game will limit the PlayStation 4's share functionality from Chapter 2 onwards in order to mitigate the chances of coming across spoilers.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates on Danganronpa V3.



