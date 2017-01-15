New Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report Planned, Details on Upcoming DLC

Can we have playable Aranea?

01.15.17 - 11:05 AM

Square Enix will continue's Active Time Reports after the game's release, with the next one to focus on the new year and presumably details their update roadmap to the game that includes updating Chapter 13, enhancing the second half of the game and making additional characters from the story playable.

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata discussed some of the ideas they have planned for DLC including timed mob hunts, multiplayer mode and an avatar system. Tabata hopes to incorporate the avatar system and include additional playable characters beyond Noctis, Ignis, Gladiolus and Prompto such as Cor Leonis and Ardyn. Additionally, the team is discussing how to implement the avatar system into the main game possibly by having your avatar join the main party.

The previously announced paid DLC character episodes for Noctis' friends are planned to affect each character's story differently depending on how you play. However, they will not affect the game's main quest.

Tabata is also planning to include VR updates at some point, and last year Square Enix showcased a demo that has players control Prompto in a first person perspective and features gameplay reminiscent of first-person shooters. While the demo received lukewarm reception, Square Enix is likely going to dedicate a lot of time to the DLC that will hopefully result in an improved product.

Final Fantasy XV is now available worldwide for PS4 and Xbox One.



