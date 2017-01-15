RPGFan
Robert Fenner
Orwell Review
I always feel like somebody's watching me.
01.15.17 - 3:34 PM

Technology is a double-edged sword. For all the wonderful conveniences and advancements its growth brings, so too does our world shrink, as individuals become catalogued, and more easily controlled.

Fortunately, we can always escape into games, right? This week Luna Lee brings us a review of Orwell, a high-tech thriller in which you play part of Big Brother. It's a little bit The Lives of Others, a little bit Floor 13. But it's definitely fictional. Couldn't happen. Nah.

Check out Luna's review below, and Party Like it's 1984.


