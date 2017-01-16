Developer Released New "Interactive Quest" Video for Torment: tides of Numenera

Intriguing!

01.16.17 - 4:16 AM

In a rather novel turn, InExile Entertainment and Techland Publishing have released a new "interactive quest" video for their upcoming RPG,. This video, narrated by creative lead Colin McComb, is designed to highlight the effect the player's decisions can have on the world of Numenera, and is likened to the role of a Dungeon Master guiding his players through an adventure. Note that on certain devices, the interactivity of the video may not function, so it is advised to view it on a desktop computer. Check it out below!

Torment: Tides of Numenera recently went gold, following its immensely successful fun on Kickstarter. The game is scheduled for release on February 28th for PC, PS4, and XB1.



