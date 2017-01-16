Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: MIDI POWER Pro 4 ~Tokimeki Memorial~ Review

The hits just keep on coming.

01.16.17 - 6:09 PM



Seeing the name Tokimeki Memorial always brings up mixed feelings. I'm excited that we get the opportunity to give you a review for a solid album, but It leaves me in despair knowing that I can't/shouldn't run out, buy the album, and add it to my media cabinet. I reason to myself every time that it's a good thing because there are other great albums coming out now I can pick up instead (sometimes saying this works). Regardless, we have Neal Chandran to give you his thoughts on this sweet album, so enjoy the read and samples within!



Neal Chandran's MIDI POWER Pro 4 ~Tokimeki Memorial~ Review



RPGFan Music

Seeing the namealways brings up mixed feelings. I'm excited that we get the opportunity to give you a review for a solid album, but It leaves me in despair knowing that I can't/shouldn't run out, buy the album, and add it to my media cabinet. I reason to myself every time that it's a good thing because there are other great albums coming out now I can pick up instead (sometimes saying this works). Regardless, we have Neal Chandran to give you his thoughts on this sweet album, so enjoy the read and samples within!







