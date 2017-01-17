Original Nintendo Switch JRPG Octopath Traveler to be Led by Bravely Series Producer

Another retro throwback incoming.

01.17.17 - 11:01 AM

The recent Nintendo Switch reveal has been great news for us at RPGFan with a strong line up of RPGs announced for the console, including the brand new. The official Facebook page for the game has been launched, revealing thatseries producer Tomoya Asano will be producingas well.

Asano has an extensive resume as a producer, having previously worked on several games including:

Final Fantasy III (DS version)

(DS version)

Final Fantasy IV (DS version)

(DS version)

Final Fantasy: The Four Heroes of Light



Bravely Default: Flying Fairy



Bravely Default: Praying Brage



Bravely Second: End Layer

Asano posted this introductory message on the Facebook page:

This is Square Enix Producer Tomoya Asano. It's my pleasure to finally announce our newest project, the fully original Octopath Traveler! While we can't reveal any specific details yet, (keep an eye out for promotional media in the future) we'd like to share a behind-the-scenes look at the development process in the meantime. A long road lies ahead of us, but we hope you will join along for the journey!

The last statement implies that the game is still quite a long way off. However, the English translation of the Facebook message and announcement trailer narration suggests that a Western release may be planned.

Based on the screenshots and reveal trailer it's safe to say that we will have another 16-bit era throwback game to look forward to in the future. The gorgeous artwork and retro feel make a great first impression and hopefully the finished product will be an excellent addition to Square Enix's RPG franchises. Keep visiting RPGFan for more updates on Project Octopath Traveler!



