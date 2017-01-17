Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea Review

To tide you over until Atelier Firis!

01.17.17 - 2:25 PM

There's no better way to kick off your gaming year on the Vita with angame. We've still got a few months to go until, so why not take a breather and return to the finale of the Dusk trilogy?

Our resident Atelier correspondent Derek Heemsbergen once again delivers the goods. He brings us a day one review of Atelier Shallie Plus! Are all of those new additions worth the extra purchase? Check out his thoughts in the link below



