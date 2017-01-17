RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea Review
To tide you over until Atelier Firis!
01.17.17

There's no better way to kick off your gaming year on the Vita with an Atelier game. We've still got a few months to go until Atelier Firis, so why not take a breather and return to the finale of the Dusk trilogy?

Our resident Atelier correspondent Derek Heemsbergen once again delivers the goods. He brings us a day one review of Atelier Shallie Plus! Are all of those new additions worth the extra purchase? Check out his thoughts in the link below


