Peter Triezenberg Tokyo Xanadu and Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Coming West from Aksys Games in 2017

Summer for Vita, Fall for PS4.

01.17.17 - 10:49 PM



The good folks over at Aksys Games are not only releasing both the original PlayStation Vita version of Tokyo Xanadu for PlayStation Vita this summer, but they will also be bringing the enhanced Tokyo Xanadu eX+ version over for PS4 and Steam in the fall (winter in Europe). Both the PS Vita and PS4 versions will be available physically and digitally, and are available in a fancy limited edition that come with myriad goodies. The PS Vita limited edition will come with a copy of the game, a 5 inch Morimaru plush, a Blade card game deck (getting some Gwent vibes?), a 60 page art book, a soundtrack CD, and exclusive packaging. The PS4 limited edition (pictured below) comes with all of the above, only instead of the Morimaru plush, you'll get a 9 inch statue of this version's new playable character, the White Shroud.

A colossal earthquake devastates Tokyo and changes the lives of its inhabitants forever. 10 years pass and the city and its inhabitants slowly return to a semblance of normalcy. However, behind the veil of this newly rebuilt metropolis lies another world, one with a sinister secret. The earthquake that originally destroyed Tokyo was actually caused by the emergence of a mysterious and lethal shadow world known as Eclipse. Now, action must be taken to thwart the legions of Eclipse and ensure the protection of peace. (That's where you come in!) Epic stakes always make for dramatic quests, but any hero worth their weight in loot and XP knows that no adventure is ever complete without a memorable cast of quirky characters. Tokyo Xanadu offers this in spades as you're guaranteed to encounter a multitude of eccentric personalities in your journey through Moriyama City. Build relationships and forge alliances as you unravel the secrets of Eclipse and get ever closer to the truth behind the mysterious shadow world. The EX+ version of the game will offer a plethora of additional features to those looking for more content including new monsters, dungeons, modes and a new playable character: the White Shroud. This is exciting news for fans of Falcom's action-RPGs, and a generous gesture on the part of the publisher, as it gives players a chance to experience Tokyo Xanadu on whichever platform they desire. Stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more info.



