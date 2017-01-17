Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Releases June 27 on PS4

Puhuhu intensifying.

01.17.17 - 10:56 PM

NIS America has revealed that the PS4 version ofwill be coming to PS4 physically and digitally on June 27th in the West. The game is a spinoff of theseries with more of a third-person shooter slant, originally released on the PlayStation Vita. In it, you play as Komaru Naegi (Makoto's sister) as she strives to survive in a chaotic world alongside Toko Tokawa from the first game. Along the way, they will battle hordes of Monokuma robots and a group of murderous children known as the Warriors of Hope.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for updates on the Danganronpa series.



