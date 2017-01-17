Peter Triezenberg Atlus Releases New Persona 5 Trailer Focused on Game Mechanics

Explore the palace, find the treasure. Sounds simple enough.

Atlus has released a brand-new English trailer for the highly anticipated Persona 5. This trailer provides a glimpse of the game in action, along with an overview of the kinds of dungeons, known as "palaces," that the Phantom Thieves will find themselves exploring over the course of Persona 5. As is to be expected, they pull it off with style and aplomb to spare, so give the video a look below and stay tuned to RPGFan as we approach Persona 5's April release date.



