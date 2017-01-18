RPGFan
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
01.18.17 - 6:04 PM

In this new episode of Retro Encounter we play through Rogue Legacy. We start off with a talk about different roguelikes and what we find so compelling about them before we set our sights on Rogue Legacy. We go over the different classes, upgrades and traits while pointing out the really funny and effective uses of each and picking our favorites. While trying to explain what makes Rogue Legacy so special we cover the bosses, the shifting castle and how we conquered everything Rogue Legacy threw at us.

Join Retro as we seek revenge for the brutal deaths of our ancestors.

Retro Encounter 22-1: Rogue Legacy

Featuring: Josh Curry, Chris Gebauer

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




