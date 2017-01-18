Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy

Don’t worry, my progeny got this.

01.18.17 - 6:04 PM

In this new episode of Retro Encounter we play through. We start off with a talk about different roguelikes and what we find so compelling about them before we set our sights on. We go over the different classes, upgrades and traits while pointing out the really funny and effective uses of each and picking our favorites. While trying to explain what makesso special we cover the bosses, the shifting castle and how we conquered everythingthrew at us.

Join Retro as we seek revenge for the brutal deaths of our ancestors.

Retro Encounter 22-1: Rogue Legacy

Featuring: Josh Curry, Chris Gebauer

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com