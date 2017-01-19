RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Nintendo Announces New Fire Emblem on 3DS, Dated for May
Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
01.19.17 - 9:53 AM

Nintendo of America has announced a new Fire Emblem for its 3DS systems. The company gave a few other details in addition to the game's title: Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia. There will be a male and female protagonist named Alm and Celica, respectively. The release date is May 19th. A pair of Amiibos will accompany the release.

The game will depart from the traditional formula by including free roaming, dungeons, and flexible character progression and is said to be inspired by Fire Emblem Gaiden, which came out in Japan in 1992, but never saw an English release.

new fire emblem 3ds

fire emblem echoes

fire emblem echoes hero

fire emblem alm fire emblem celica

The announcement came as part of the Fire Emblem Direct video stream Wednesday afternoon, and is hardly surprising given the strong sales numbers of Fire Emblem Fates. The company also announced a mainline title for the Switch in 2018. It will be the first main line entry on a home console since 2007.

In addition, the Koei Tecmo crossover title Fire Emblem Warriors will come to both Switch and 3DS this Fall. And finally, Nintendo announced a mash-up game on Android and iOS with heroes from across the Fire Emblem multiverse called Fire Emblem Heroes.

fire emblem heroes fire emblem heroes

The game will allow players to level up dream teams of Fire Emblem characters rendered with all new art. It will feature the traditional strategic combat, weapons triangle included. Nintendo is currently running a voting event to choose your favorite hero to appear in the game.

If you want the info straight from the source, you can watch the archived video below.




