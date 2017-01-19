Ray Chase InterviewIt says here that he played "Noctis" in something called "Final Fantasy XV." I think I heard of that.01.19.17 - 5:05 PM
Interviews with voice actors are one of the things we do that I really love. And today, we've got a good one for you: just before our Game of the Year awards, RPGFan's Nick Ransbottom chatted with Ray Chase, who was the voice of Noctis in Final Fantasy XV
. That game, as you may have noticed, took home a virtual shopping cart full of trophies, including the award for Best Protagonist
(both from the staff and from the readers). And like any "best character" type award, that's sort of a shared award between the writers and the performer.
I may be biased, but I think it's a great interview and a fun read, so please check it out at the link below!