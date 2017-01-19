RPGFan
Ray Chase Interview
It says here that he played "Noctis" in something called "Final Fantasy XV." I think I heard of that.
01.19.17 - 5:05 PM

Interviews with voice actors are one of the things we do that I really love. And today, we've got a good one for you: just before our Game of the Year awards, RPGFan's Nick Ransbottom chatted with Ray Chase, who was the voice of Noctis in Final Fantasy XV. That game, as you may have noticed, took home a virtual shopping cart full of trophies, including the award for Best Protagonist (both from the staff and from the readers). And like any "best character" type award, that's sort of a shared award between the writers and the performer.

I may be biased, but I think it's a great interview and a fun read, so please check it out at the link below!


