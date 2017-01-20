Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2

So Adam Jensen, Cloud Strife, and Pikachu meet in a bar...

01.20.17 - 1:51 PM

In our second interlude, we check out music from the latest Deus Ex, the cutest little Final Fantasy out there, and the most recent entries in the venerable Atelier and Pokémon series. Join us for a short and sweet look at some excellent, recently released music!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Mike Salbato, Marcos Gaspar

Tracklist

01:17 - TF29 / Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

12:10 - World of Nine Wood Hills / World of Final Fantasy

23:02 - The Song of Hometown Departure / Atelier Firis

28:42 - Paniola Town (Night) / Pokémon Sun & Moon

Bonus Background Tracks

20:24 - Prismelody: A Fleeting Dream / World of Final Fantasy

26:35 - Bearing the Scent of Grass within Me / Atelier Firis

35:18 - Safe Haven / Final Fantasy XV