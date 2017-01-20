RPGFan
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
So Adam Jensen, Cloud Strife, and Pikachu meet in a bar...
01.20.17 - 1:51 PM

In our second interlude, we check out music from the latest Deus Ex, the cutest little Final Fantasy out there, and the most recent entries in the venerable Atelier and Pokémon series. Join us for a short and sweet look at some excellent, recently released music!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Mike Salbato, Marcos Gaspar

Tracklist
01:17 - TF29 / Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
12:10 - World of Nine Wood Hills / World of Final Fantasy
23:02 - The Song of Hometown Departure / Atelier Firis
28:42 - Paniola Town (Night) / Pokémon Sun & Moon

Bonus Background Tracks
20:24 - Prismelody: A Fleeting Dream / World of Final Fantasy
26:35 - Bearing the Scent of Grass within Me / Atelier Firis
35:18 - Safe Haven / Final Fantasy XV




