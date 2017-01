First Fire Emblem Warriors Trailer Released

Lots of Fire Emblem updates coming up.

01.20.17 - 9:43 PM

Nintendo has released the debut gameplay trailer for theandcrossover,coming to the Nintendo Switch and New 3DS this fall. While the trailer is on the shorter side, it gives viewers a glimpse of the hack and slash gameplay expected from the game. See it below.

And check out the first screenshots of the game below.