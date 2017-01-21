RPGFan
RPGFan Now Hiring
Jesse Woo
Final Fantasy XV Carnival Event Begins Next Week
Trailer attached.
01.21.17 - 2:15 AM

Final Fantasy XV will begin its in game carnival event next week. The event will take place in Altissia and feature exclusive events, Chocobo races, and a chance to sit down at the Square Enix Cafe. The version available to you will depend on whether you have the paid or free DLC. A trailer demonstrates the delights that await.

The Moogle Chocobo Carnival begins January 23 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET / January 24 at 1:00 a.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. JST and run through February 19 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET / February 20 at midnight GMT / 9:00 a.m. JST.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 23) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Hiring Drive
Join the RPGFan Team
Hiring Drive
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
 Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Podcast
 Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea Review
Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Review
 MIDI POWER Pro 4 ~Tokimeki Memorial~ Review
MIDI POWER Pro 4 ~Tokimeki Memorial~
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info