Final Fantasy XV will begin its will begin its in game carnival event next week. The event will take place in Altissia and feature exclusive events, Chocobo races, and a chance to sit down at the Square Enix Cafe. The version available to you will depend on whether you have the paid or free DLC. A trailer demonstrates the delights that await. The Moogle Chocobo Carnival begins January 23 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET / January 24 at 1:00 a.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. JST and run through February 19 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET / February 20 at midnight GMT / 9:00 a.m. JST.



