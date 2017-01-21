RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Videos Compare Two Versions
Surprise! The more advanced system looks better.
01.21.17 - 2:22 AM

IGN and others have posted videos and details about how the Wii U and Switch versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stack up against each other. Though the content, controls, and frame rates will be identical in both versions, the graphical fidelity is better in the newer system, as are the load times. The latter improvements owes to the Switch's use of cartridges over optical discs.

Two videos demonstrate the graphical differences below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes out on Wii U and Switch on March 3rd.



