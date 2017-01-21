RPGFan
Final Fantasy XV Gets New Trailer for In-Game Carnival
You didn't really think we were done talking about this one?
01.21.17 - 3:07 AM

It was recently revealed that an in-game carnival event would be coming to Final Fantasy XV in late January. Square Enix has put out a new trailer that shows off a bit more of what fans can expect from this "Moogle Chocobo Carnival," which you can see below. To gain access to the Carnival, you'll need to have either the paid or free version of the Holiday Pack DLC for Final Fantasy XV and download the update when the event begins. The event will run from January 23rd at 5:00 p.m. PT/January 24th at 1:00 a.m. GMT through February 19th at 4:00 p.m. PT/February 20th at midnight GMT.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for continued coverage of Final Fantasy XV's DLC offerings. If you're curious as to what we thought of the game, you can read our review here.




