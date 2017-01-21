Peter Triezenberg Prepare for Adventure with Dragon Quest VIII's 3DS Launch Trailer

Cor blimey!

01.21.17 - 3:12 AM



The Nintendo 3DS version of Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King is now available in Western territories. To celebrate, Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer for the game, highlighting the great adventure that players will now be able to embark on, whether they be hoary old Dragon Quest veterans or starry-eyed newcomers. Take a deep breath, whisper "cor blimey" to yourself, and give the trailer a watch below. Be sure to keep an eye on RPGFan as we work diligently to provide a review of Dragon Quest VIII in due time.

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King. Embark on an epic journey to save your king and country and lift the shadow of the evil jester's spell in The story begins when a jester, Dhoulmagus, comes to Castle Trodain and steals the King's sceptre. He then uses its power to turn his majesty into a troll, the Princess into a horse, and the castle inhabitants into plants. The only one left unscathed from this attack is a castle guard who escaped the curse and must now step up to save the kingdom he's sworn to protect. Only by travelling the lands, recruiting allies, and following the trail of destruction that Dhoulmagus leaves in his wake will The Hero be able to retrieve the sceptre in order to restore Trodain back to its former glory.





Gematsu Dragon Quest VIII Screenshots









