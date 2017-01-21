RPGFan
RPGFan Now Hiring
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy XIV Patch 3.5
Three years after its re-release and still going strong.
01.21.17 - 9:05 PM

It's been just over three years since the release of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, and there are a lot of folks out there still loving it. Of course, that includes several RPGFan staffers, present and past. This week saw the release of the game's latest patch, and some of the additions sound pretty cool.

On this week's RPGFan Sunday Streaming, we'll be taking a look at that new content, so make sure to drop by to check it out!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 23) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Hiring Drive
Join the RPGFan Team
Hiring Drive
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
 Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Podcast
 Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea Review
Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Review
 MIDI POWER Pro 4 ~Tokimeki Memorial~ Review
MIDI POWER Pro 4 ~Tokimeki Memorial~
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info