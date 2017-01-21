RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy XIV Patch 3.5

Three years after its re-release and still going strong.

01.21.17 - 9:05 PM

It's been just over three years since the release of, and there are a lot of folks out there still loving it. Of course, that includes several RPGFan staffers, present and past. This week saw the release of the game's latest patch, and some of the additions sound pretty cool.

On this week's RPGFan Sunday Streaming, we'll be taking a look at that new content, so make sure to drop by to check it out!

