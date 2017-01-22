RPGFan
I am Setsuna Switch Port to Have New, Exclusive PvP Mode
01.22.17

Square Enix has announced that the Nintendo Switch port of I am Setsuna will include an exclusive PvP mode called the Arena of Time. The mode comes as a free add-on that will allow players to battle each other once they reach a certain point in the story. In addition to PvP, it will allow for extensive character customization, although Square Enix has not been specific about what that entails exactly.

i am setsuna pvp i am setsuna pvp

I am Setsuna comes out on Switch in Japan March 3rd, and sometime that same month in the west.


