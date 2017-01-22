I am Setsuna Switch Port to Have New, Exclusive PvP Mode

Square Enix has announced that the Nintendo Switch port ofwill include an exclusive PvP mode called the Arena of Time. The mode comes as a free add-on that will allow players to battle each other once they reach a certain point in the story. In addition to PvP, it will allow for extensive character customization, although Square Enix has not been specific about what that entails exactly.

I am Setsuna comes out on Switch in Japan March 3rd, and sometime that same month in the west.



