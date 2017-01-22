ZODIAC: Final Fantasy Tactics Remixed Out Now Don't miss out on this sweet album! 01.22.17 - 8:45 PM
Continuing their journey of publishing amazing music, Materia Collective brings us a much needed album in the Final Fantasy Tactics music universe: ZODIAC: Final Fantasy Tactics Remixed. Clocking in at over 4 hours of music, with 100 artists to boot, we are spoiled with a 63-track album written in various musical styles that is sure to catch your attention (possibly even attract you to genres of music you might not normally listen to!).
ZODIAC: Final Fantasy Tactics Remixed is available for purchase on iTunes and Spotify.