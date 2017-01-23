RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Samurai Clash in New Trailer for Nioh
Samurai Souls didn't have quite the same ring to it.
01.23.17 - 3:29 AM

Team Ninja's Nioh, a samurai-themed action-RPG that has drawn more than a few comparisons to From Software's Souls franchise, has gone gold. Koei Tecmo has been releasing new trailers and footage for the game at a steady pace, and the latest, entitled "Two Samurai who Battle for the Land," is now available for your viewing pleasure. In addition, there's about 20 minutes of new gameplay from an official livestream. You can check out both below.

Nioh will be released for PlayStation 4 on February 7th in North America, February 8th in Europe, and February 8th in Japan.



