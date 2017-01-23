The Great Ace Attorney 2 Confirmed for 3DS Release in New Trailer The 3DS has plenty of life left in it. 01.23.17 - 3:33 AM
Capcom has released a new trailer for The Great Ace Attorney 2: Ryonosuke Naruhodo's Resolution. This new trailer confirms that the game is in development for the Nintendo 3DS, and was recently unveiled at a "15th Anniversary Special Courtroom" event for the Ace Attorney series. A release date and price for the game have yet to be determined, but you can watch the new trailer below and check out the Japanese teaser website.