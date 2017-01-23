RPGFan
RPGFan Now Hiring
Peter Triezenberg
The Great Ace Attorney 2 Confirmed for 3DS Release in New Trailer
The 3DS has plenty of life left in it.
01.23.17 - 3:33 AM

Capcom has released a new trailer for The Great Ace Attorney 2: Ryonosuke Naruhodo's Resolution. This new trailer confirms that the game is in development for the Nintendo 3DS, and was recently unveiled at a "15th Anniversary Special Courtroom" event for the Ace Attorney series. A release date and price for the game have yet to be determined, but you can watch the new trailer below and check out the Japanese teaser website.





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 23) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Hiring Drive
Join the RPGFan Team
Hiring Drive
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
 Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Podcast
 Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea Review
Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info