Dark Souls III's The Ringed City DLC Out March 28th

And the fires will fade in April.

01.23.17 - 12:47 PM

Bandai Namco has announced that the second piece of downloadable content for, entitled, will be available on March 28th in North America and Europe. This update takes place in a lost city that has only been rumored to exist up until now, and will add new bosses, weapons, and more. You can see the announcement trailer below.

At the close of the Age of Fire, as the world ends and all lands converge upon themselves, a lone adventurer descends into the madness of the earth and uncovers the secrets of the past. As players make their way to the fabled Ringed City they will encounter ancient beasts, a new cast of characters teetering on the edge of insanity, new armor, weapons, magic, and at the bottom of it all, a long lost city filled with new horrors for players to overcome.

Bandai Namco also revealed that a Game of the Year edition for Dark Souls III, entitled the "Fire Fades Edition", will release in 2017. Right now, only European and Japanese dates have been revealed for this edition: April 20th for Japan, and 21st for Europe. This edition will include both the Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City expansions, with the Japanese version also coming with a soundtrack, strategy guide, and poster.

Stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more.





