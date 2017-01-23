RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Dark Souls III's The Ringed City DLC Out March 28th
And the fires will fade in April.
01.23.17 - 12:47 PM

Bandai Namco has announced that the second piece of downloadable content for Dark Souls III, entitled The Ringed City, will be available on March 28th in North America and Europe. This update takes place in a lost city that has only been rumored to exist up until now, and will add new bosses, weapons, and more. You can see the announcement trailer below.

At the close of the Age of Fire, as the world ends and all lands converge upon themselves, a lone adventurer descends into the madness of the earth and uncovers the secrets of the past. As players make their way to the fabled Ringed City they will encounter ancient beasts, a new cast of characters teetering on the edge of insanity, new armor, weapons, magic, and at the bottom of it all, a long lost city filled with new horrors for players to overcome.

Bandai Namco also revealed that a Game of the Year edition for Dark Souls III, entitled the "Fire Fades Edition", will release in 2017. Right now, only European and Japanese dates have been revealed for this edition: April 20th for Japan, and 21st for Europe. This edition will include both the Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City expansions, with the Japanese version also coming with a soundtrack, strategy guide, and poster.

dark souls iii game of the year fire fades edition

Stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
 Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Podcast
 Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea Review
Atelier Shallie Plus: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info