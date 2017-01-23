RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Deliciously dynamic piano arrangements, anyone?
01.23.17 - 7:49 PM

I usually need a pallet cleanse by the end of the week because I listen to a great deal of video game music. While I normally turn to classical music for that wash, piano music of any genre or era works for me. A couple of weeks ago, I saw Materia Collective's Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger album sitting in my listening queue and decided to use that as my choice for the end of that week. Boy, I can say that was one of the best decisions I made that week (probably the best). There's a lot to say about this beautiful album. However, it'll be Francis Li giving you his thoughts on Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger and why this album isn't one to miss! Enjoy the read and samples, dear readers.


