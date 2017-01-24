RPGFan
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Man, the Kingdom Hearts series sure has some bizarre numbering sequence going on here. Would you ever believe that a series about a spikey-haired teenage boy going on adventures with Disney characters would last 15 years? I sure didn't, but Kingdom Hearts is living proof that strange combinations can work, and they can work very well indeed.

Kicking off the celebrations this year is Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. This package comes with a remastered version of Dream Drop Distance, plus the addition of a brand new short chapter staring Aqua and a 60 minute movie.

Nick Ransbottom brings us his verdict - is there enough to warrant a purchase, or is it just another way for Square Enix to fill empty void left by Kingdom Hearts 3's lack of announcements? Check out his day one review below!


