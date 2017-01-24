RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Gets Launch Trailer, Sora DLC Now Available in World of Final Fantasy
Summon chibi Sora and get hyped for KH3, all in one go!
01.24.17 - 11:09 PM

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is now available for the PlayStation 4, and Square Enix is celebrating the lunch with a new trailer, as well as the release of the free Sora's Champion Summon DLC for last year's PS4 and Vita title World of Final Fantasy in Western territories. You can watch both videos below: bear in mind that the Sora summon will only be available until the end of March, so make sure to download it before then.

If you're curious as to what we thought of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, editor Nick Ransbottom has got you covered with his latest review.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
 Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info