Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Gets Launch Trailer, Sora DLC Now Available in World of Final Fantasy

Summon chibi Sora and get hyped for KH3, all in one go!

01.24.17 - 11:09 PM

is now available for the PlayStation 4, and Square Enix is celebrating the lunch with a new trailer, as well as the release of the free Sora's Champion Summon DLC for last year's PS4 and Vita titlein Western territories. You can watch both videos below: bear in mind that the Sora summon will only be available until the end of March, so make sure to download it before then.

If you're curious as to what we thought of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, editor Nick Ransbottom has got you covered with his latest review.



