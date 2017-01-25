Stoic Studios to go Full Indie with the Banner Saga 3

Meaning Kickstarter.

01.25.17 - 2:59 AM

is back again. Or at least, its Kickstarter campaign is up and running. Stoic Studios launched the Kickstarter for the third entry into the acclaimed strategy RPG series.

Though the second entry in the series was well received, commercially it did not live up to the success of the first. The developers attributed the disappointing sales to their decision to work with a publisher rather than run a crowdfunding campaign; they credited the marketing buzz generated by the first Kickstarter for both the initial funding success and strong sales. Now, the company is going back to its crowdfunding roots.

As for the game itself, details are sparse but the studio is promising the same strategic combat, immersive storytelling, and nail-biting decision-making as the first two games. For the third game they exhort RPG fans to:

Steel your nerves, step forth into the approaching abyss. Cross the threshold from daylight without end into untold darkness. Warped lands within threaten your sanity, and a writhing wyrm tests your mettle. But here, in the darkness, is where secrets are brought to light and motives are made clear. Are your friends who they claim to be? They all look to you. What story will your banner tell?

The Banner Saga 3 has an estimated delivery date of December 2018.







