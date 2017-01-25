New Atlus Visual Novel Utawarerumono Coming to the West

Best pronounced slowly.

01.25.17 - 12:28 PM

Atlus has brought over numerous Japanese games to Western countries in the past and it is solidifying it's reputation as one of the best sources for localized JRPG's. The latest to come from them are the visual novels/SRPGand it's sequel, the former releasing for PS4 and Vita this spring and the latter releasing for the same platforms later this year. More information onwill be available on a later date. Check out the beautiful teaser trailer forbelow.

Mask of Deception's story revolves around Haku, a boy who wakes up in the middle of an unfamiliar and hostile wilderness without any memories. He is rescued by a beautiful girl named Kuon, who sports rabbit ears and a tail. The two team up, encountering colorful characters, fighting epic battles and eventually will get dragged into the political conflicts within the mighty nation of Yamato.

Mask of Deception offers 40-50 hours of gameplay in a fully realized world filled with a rich lore and history where player's decisions will shape the future. During your journey you will take part in numerous battles utilizing a battle system that combines turn based tactics with timing based commands to execute blocks and critical hits. Additional elements include the rewind function, elemental advantages/weaknesses and unique character skills to add more depth to combat.

Topping off the game are the beautiful visuals, stunning art style and a score recorded and remastered at the legendary Abbey Studios and EastWest Studios. The voices for both games will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception will be released this Spring on PS4 and Vita while Utaewarerumono: Mask of Truth will follow later this year. North America will have physical and digital releases for both platforms while Europe will only have the PS4 version available in both formats; the Vita version will be digital only there. Prices will be $49.99 for the PS4 version and $39.99 for the Vita version with commensurate European prices.



