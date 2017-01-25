RPGFan
John Alas
New Atlus Visual Novel Utawarerumono Coming to the West
Best pronounced slowly.
01.25.17 - 12:28 PM

Atlus has brought over numerous Japanese games to Western countries in the past and it is solidifying it's reputation as one of the best sources for localized JRPG's. The latest to come from them are the visual novels/SRPG Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception and it's sequel Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, the former releasing for PS4 and Vita this spring and the latter releasing for the same platforms later this year. More information on Mask of Truth will be available on a later date. Check out the beautiful teaser trailer for Deception below.

Mask of Deception's story revolves around Haku, a boy who wakes up in the middle of an unfamiliar and hostile wilderness without any memories. He is rescued by a beautiful girl named Kuon, who sports rabbit ears and a tail. The two team up, encountering colorful characters, fighting epic battles and eventually will get dragged into the political conflicts within the mighty nation of Yamato.

Mask of Deception offers 40-50 hours of gameplay in a fully realized world filled with a rich lore and history where player's decisions will shape the future. During your journey you will take part in numerous battles utilizing a battle system that combines turn based tactics with timing based commands to execute blocks and critical hits. Additional elements include the rewind function, elemental advantages/weaknesses and unique character skills to add more depth to combat.

utawarerumono mask of deception

Topping off the game are the beautiful visuals, stunning art style and a score recorded and remastered at the legendary Abbey Studios and EastWest Studios. The voices for both games will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception will be released this Spring on PS4 and Vita while Utaewarerumono: Mask of Truth will follow later this year. North America will have physical and digital releases for both platforms while Europe will only have the PS4 version available in both formats; the Vita version will be digital only there. Prices will be $49.99 for the PS4 version and $39.99 for the Vita version with commensurate European prices.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
 Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Retro Encounter 22: Rogue Legacy
Podcast
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info