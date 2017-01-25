RPGFan
John Alas
Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age Gameplay Trailers Released at Taipei Game Show
With a fresh coat of paint and dual audio.
01.25.17 - 12:31 PM

Square Enix's brand manager Shinji Hashimoto and producer Hiroaki Kato took the stage at last weekend's Taipei Game Show to showcase new gameplay trailers for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

The four videos show a boss battle, exploration, enemy battles, the newly added 'Turbo Mode', as well as updated menus and character models. Along with the gameplay, the audio has been remastered to HD quality and the option to switch between Japanese and English voices has been included. See for yourself below.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is due for a worldwide release in 2017 for PS4.


