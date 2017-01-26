RPGFan
Josh Curry
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Mic check 1, 2, 1, 2
01.26.17 - 12:17 AM

Expect a different episode this week; instead of having our normal conversation centered on a specific game, we turn our focus towards the mechanics of how games are made, specifically voice acting. Thankfully RPGFan's Chris Gebauer is a working actor with experience in voice acting, so we have him describe the life of an actor, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, and the ongoing union strike. While we do not come to any solutions to the problem, the conversation is thought-provoking. We would love to hear your thoughts on the topic!

Join Retro as we warn up our vocal cords and get into the sound booth.

Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike

Featuring: Josh Curry, Chris Gebauer

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info