Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike

Mic check 1, 2, 1, 2

01.26.17 - 12:17 AM

Expect a different episode this week; instead of having our normal conversation centered on a specific game, we turn our focus towards the mechanics of how games are made, specifically voice acting. Thankfully RPGFan's Chris Gebauer is a working actor with experience in voice acting, so we have him describe the life of an actor, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, and the ongoing union strike. While we do not come to any solutions to the problem, the conversation is thought-provoking. We would love to hear your thoughts on the topic!

Join Retro as we warn up our vocal cords and get into the sound booth.

Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike

Featuring: Josh Curry, Chris Gebauer

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com