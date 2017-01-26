Peter Triezenberg Falcom Debuts PS4 Footage of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana at Taipei Game Show

Also, a sweet bonus for you Cold Steel fans!

Falcom showed off brand-new footage of the PlayStation 4 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana at the Taipei Game Show 2017. The PS4 version of Ys VIII is coming out on May 25th in Japan, bringing with it a whole host of improvements over the PS Vita version released last year, including a bump to 60 FPS, 4K resolution support, and improved controls, graphics, and mechanics. You can check out the footage interspersed throughout the videos below (beginning at 7:45 in the first video, 26:28 in the second). Falcom showed off brand-new footage of the PlayStation 4 version ofat the Taipei Game Show 2017. The PS4 version ofis coming out on May 25th in Japan, bringing with it a whole host of improvements over the PS Vita version released last year, including a bump to 60 FPS, 4K resolution support, and improved controls, graphics, and mechanics. You can check out the footage interspersed throughout the videos below (beginning at 7:45 in the first video, 26:28 in the second). Additionally, there's a nifty bonus for Cold Steel fans included with first-print runs of Ys VIII. Not only do first-print copies come with a Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Official Material Book, but they also include the Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Erebonian Empire 1206 book than contains a number of heretofore unseen materials from the Trails series as well as "classified" information on Cold Steel III. It's quite the bonus, so be sure to check back with RPGFan for further details.



