See New Sights in NieR: Automata Footage from Taipei Game Show 2017

I need this game in my veins, stat.

01.26.17 - 9:09 PM

Square Enix showed off some new footage for, the sequel to cult classic, at the Taipei Game Show 2017. In this footage, which you can check out below, includes a look at two new areas of the game's dilapidated world: an abandoned amusement park and a department store.

NieR: Automata is due for release on PS4 on February 23rd in Japan, March 7th in North America, and March 10th in Europe. There is currently a demo available for download on the PlayStation Network. It's good. You should play it.



