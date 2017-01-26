RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
See New Sights in NieR: Automata Footage from Taipei Game Show 2017
I need this game in my veins, stat.
01.26.17 - 9:09 PM

Square Enix showed off some new footage for NieR: Automata, the sequel to cult classic NieR, at the Taipei Game Show 2017. In this footage, which you can check out below, includes a look at two new areas of the game's dilapidated world: an abandoned amusement park and a department store.

NieR: Automata is due for release on PS4 on February 23rd in Japan, March 7th in North America, and March 10th in Europe. There is currently a demo available for download on the PlayStation Network. It's good. You should play it.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info