Koei Tecmo Reveals Bonuses for Steam Versions of Various Gust Titles
Available in February.
01.26.17 - 9:10 PM

Koei Tecmo has revealed a healthy dose of bonus content that will be included alongside the Steam releases of a pair of Gust titles: Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, and Nights of Azure. Both of these titles will be made available via Steam on February 7th. The additional content, included free of charge with the purchase of their respective game, runs the gamut from item, costume, and BGM DLC for Atelier Sophie to a support character in Nights of Azure. To top it all off, purchasing the two games together will net players a 20% discount.

Below, you can view trailers for the Steam versions of Atelier Sophie and Nights of Azure. You can also read our reviews for each title.




