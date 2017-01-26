Koei Tecmo Reveals Bonuses for Steam Versions of Various Gust Titles

Available in February.

01.26.17 - 9:10 PM

Koei Tecmo has revealed a healthy dose of bonus content that will be included alongside the Steam releases of a pair of Gust titles:, and. Both of these titles will be made available via Steam on February 7th. The additional content, included free of charge with the purchase of their respective game, runs the gamut from item, costume, and BGM DLC forto a support character in. To top it all off, purchasing the two games together will net players a 20% discount.

Below, you can view trailers for the Steam versions of Atelier Sophie and Nights of Azure. You can also read our reviews for each title.