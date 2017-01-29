John Alas Fire Emblem Heroes: New 'Heroes and Heroines' Trailers Released

Continuing what is likely to be an event filled year for the Fire Emblem series, Nintendo's upcoming smartphone game, Fire Emblem Heroes has a new trailer featuring several of the characters that will appear in the title. In the trailer, every character performs one of the moves available to use in battle. See them for yourself below.

Fire Emblem Heroes is due for a worldwide release on February 2nd for iOS and Android devices.



