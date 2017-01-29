RPGFan
John Alas
Fire Emblem Heroes: New 'Heroes and Heroines' Trailers Released
Introduction through battle.
01.29.17 - 11:02 AM

Continuing what is likely to be an event filled year for the Fire Emblem series, Nintendo's upcoming smartphone game, Fire Emblem Heroes has a new trailer featuring several of the characters that will appear in the title. In the trailer, every character performs one of the moves available to use in battle. See them for yourself below.


Fire Emblem Heroes is due for a worldwide release on February 2nd for iOS and Android devices.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info