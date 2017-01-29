RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Xanadu Next
Still happening on time... despite the late reminder.
01.29.17 - 12:48 PM

Ever have one of those days where you just chill out, and then are reminded the next day that you had something you were supposed to do? Well, take comfort in the knowledge that you're not alone!

On today's RPGFan Sunday Streaming, we're featuring Xanadu Next, a game released in Japan all the way back in 2005, but in the West just at the end of last year. Robert Fenner's review for us was a very positive one, so this is a game worth checking out, albeit one that probably flew under most folks' radar.

Drop over to our Twitch channel to watch the fun — it's about to start, at 1 PM EST!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Xanadu Next
Sunday, Jan. 29 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
