RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Xanadu Next

Still happening on time... despite the late reminder.

01.29.17 - 12:48 PM

Ever have one of those days where you just chill out, and then are reminded the next day that you had something you were supposed to do? Well, take comfort in the knowledge that you're not alone!

On today's RPGFan Sunday Streaming, we're featuring Xanadu Next, a game released in Japan all the way back in 2005, but in the West just at the end of last year. Robert Fenner's review for us was a very positive one, so this is a game worth checking out, albeit one that probably flew under most folks' radar.

Drop over to our Twitch channel to watch the fun — it's about to start, at 1 PM EST!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv



