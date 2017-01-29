Peter Triezenberg Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Coming to PC, Gameplay Revealed

Console and PC gamers can experience Level-5's latest in 2017.

01.29.17 - 2:02 PM



Bandai Namco recently announced that Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will be releasing on both PlayStation 4 and PC in 2017. Additionally, the company showed off some brand-new footage that provides our first real look at how the game plays, and how it differs from its predecessor, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. Check out the gameplay footage from Polygon and an official synopsis from Bandai Namco below! Bandai Namco recently announced thatwill be releasing on both PlayStation 4 and PC in 2017. Additionally, the company showed off some brand-new footage that provides our first real look at how the game plays, and how it differs from its predecessor,. Check out the gameplay footage from Polygon and an official synopsis from Bandai Namco below! In the world of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, players enter the kingdom of Ding Dong Dell, where cats, mice, and humans once lived in harmony. After a treacherous coup, Evan, the young boy king of Ding Dong Dell is banished from his kingdom. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom recounts the story of this deposed king and his journey to build his own kingdom and unite the entire world. Supporting Evan on his adventure are friends Roland, Tani, and beings known as Higgledies who come from the power of the hearts found within people, animals, and elements such as fire and wind. Only individuals with pure hearts can see the Higgledies. The Higgledies will aid Evan throughout his journey, helping him in battles, and letting him reach places he wouldn't otherwise be able to access. Join Evan on his quest as he fights powerful monsters, face perilous dungeons, and rises to once again become a King! Some additional tidbits about Ni no Kuni II include the return of composer Joe Hisaishi and animation artist Yoshiyuki Momose, from Studio Ghibli. Level-5 is billing the game as a combination of "new and traditional" RPG mechanics, so we'll hopefully see how that plays out when the game releases in 2017. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



Gematsu Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Screenshots









