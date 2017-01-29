Peter Triezenberg Accel World VS. Sword Art Online Coming to the West

There's an Adam Jensen quote that applies here.

01.29.17 - 2:06 PM



Bandai Namco will be bringing the Reki Kawahara crossover action-RPG Accel World VS. Sword Art Online to the West later this summer for PlayStation 4 and Vita. The game will feature characters from both franchises, as well as bring back the flight mechanic from Sword Art Online: Lost Song and offer online multiplayer. While the European version of the game will see a physical release, Accel World VS. Sword Art Online will be digital-only in North America. Watch the trailer below, and check back with RPGFan as we learn more.



