Big Developments for Mobius Final Fantasy Next Month

Cross-over in more ways than one!

01.29.17 - 10:52 PM

Square Enix originally promised thatwould be a console worthy experience on a mobile platform, and apparently the company is confident enough in the game to release an HD version on PC. The company is promising upscaled graphics running from 60-120 fps. The game will also support 4K resolution. However, the content is said to be identical between the two versions, and in fact save data can be carried over and shared between the two versions. The trailer for the Steam version is below:

In addition, the game's developers elaborated on a cross-over event with Final Fantasy VII Remake that will begin February 7th. The event will feature Cloud (and only Cloud, sorry Barret fans) as he makes his way through the Mobius Final Fantasy world of Palamecia. The Guard Scorpion and Mako reactor will also make an appearance though.

Mobius Final Fantasy is out now on iOS and Android worldwide and on Steam in Japan. Its worldwide release on Steam is February 6th, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake event begins February 7th.





