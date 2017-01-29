RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Big Developments for Mobius Final Fantasy Next Month
Cross-over in more ways than one!
01.29.17 - 10:52 PM

Square Enix originally promised that Mobius Final Fantasy would be a console worthy experience on a mobile platform, and apparently the company is confident enough in the game to release an HD version on PC. The company is promising upscaled graphics running from 60-120 fps. The game will also support 4K resolution. However, the content is said to be identical between the two versions, and in fact save data can be carried over and shared between the two versions. The trailer for the Steam version is below:

In addition, the game's developers elaborated on a cross-over event with Final Fantasy VII Remake that will begin February 7th. The event will feature Cloud (and only Cloud, sorry Barret fans) as he makes his way through the Mobius Final Fantasy world of Palamecia. The Guard Scorpion and Mako reactor will also make an appearance though.

Mobius Final Fantasy is out now on iOS and Android worldwide and on Steam in Japan. Its worldwide release on Steam is February 6th, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake event begins February 7th.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Xanadu Next
Sunday, Jan. 29 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Final Fantasy XV
Every Monday (Starts Jan. 30) • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Final Fantasy V
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Valkyria Chronicles
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Suikoden V
Every Friday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Retro Encounter 67: Voice Actors on Strike
Podcast
 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Review
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
Review
 Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger Review
Piano Collections: Chrono Trigger
Review
 Steins;Gate 0 Review
Steins;Gate 0
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 2
Podcast
 Ray Chase Interview
Ray Chase
Interview
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2016 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info